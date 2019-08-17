Blue Chip Partners Raised Chevron New (CVX) Stake; Shorts at SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (SNPTF) Lowered By 4.87%

SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) had a decrease of 4.87% in short interest. SNPTF’s SI was 1.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.87% from 1.88 million shares previously. With 26,900 avg volume, 67 days are for SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)’s short sellers to cover SNPTF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.05% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 1,650 shares traded. Sunny Optical Technology (OTCMKTS:Group Company Limited) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 20.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc acquired 13,406 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 80,023 shares with $9.86M value, up from 66,617 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $219.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD

Sunny Optical Technology Company Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, designs, makes, and sells optical and optical-related products, and scientific instruments. The company has market cap of $13.92 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments. It has a 30.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include optical components, such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, and other various lens sets; and optoelectronic products, including handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras, and other optoelectronic modules.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

