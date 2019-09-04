Blue Chip Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $432,054; Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Cummins (CMI) Position by $827,390 as Stock Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,865 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.27M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN ALSO HAS PURCHASE RIGHTS FOR 10 ADDITIONAL 787S; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS TALKING TO AUSTRALIAN AUTHORITIES ABOUT POTENTIAL JET EXPORT FINANCING, BUT CRITICAL TO GET U.S. EXIM ON LINE AGAIN; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01M for 9.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

