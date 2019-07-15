Blue Chip Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Cut by $432,054; Rivulet Capital Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Has Cut by $17.12 Million as Stock Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $361.48. About 3.78 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 10/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 18/04/2018 – Emirates revives prospect of world’s longest flight to Panama; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.44. About 109,693 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 16/05/2018 – Interxion Opens MRS2, Its Second Data Centre in Marseille; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. INXN’s profit will be $11.50 million for 121.00 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.93 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.