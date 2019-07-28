Blue Chip Partners Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $432,054 as Share Value Declined; Transdigm Group (TDG) Holder Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 30/05/2018 – Boeing at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 23/03/2018 – The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) unanimously voted in January to reject Boeing’s complaint and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat Bombardier CSeries jets for five years; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M SR SUB NOTES; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP INC – EXTANT COMPONENTS GROUP IS A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF WARBURG PINCUS LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs owns 6,820 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0.55% or 88,679 shares in its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 31,447 shares. Johnson Financial Gp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,111 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.2% or 8,403 shares. Beech Hill Advsr accumulated 14,317 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 62,150 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability invested in 0.37% or 432,285 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.51% or 71,800 shares. Ally Financial Incorporated stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 66,965 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Vanguard holds 39.94 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Service reported 545 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Invest has 1.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,020 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,369 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,756 shares to 130,077 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83M worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $639,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 earnings per share, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.92 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual earnings per share reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 51,241 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Private Advisor holds 2,451 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stockbridge Ptnrs holds 1.44 million shares. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Com has 0.08% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 4,027 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Lc holds 0.08% or 16,086 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% or 16,704 shares in its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) or 1,179 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Blair William And Il invested in 0.46% or 166,480 shares. 25,292 are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity reported 3,938 shares stake. 2,122 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 2,396 are owned by Beese Fulmer Mgmt.

