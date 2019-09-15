Blue Chip Partners Lifted Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Market Value Rose; British Columbia Investment Management Boosted Simon Ppty (SPG) Position by $662,712

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 54,549 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, up from 51,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (SPG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 4,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 60,809 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72M, up from 56,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Simon Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,765 shares to 48,653 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 15.85 million shares. New York-based Cannell Peter B Com has invested 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 5.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 310,385 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd reported 28 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26,480 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 3,057 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder accumulated 103,337 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 22,403 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 112,788 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Haverford reported 85,280 shares. 90,171 are owned by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Co.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Simon Property Group Thriving Despite Retailers’ Troubles – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Trade Optimism Resurfaces – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property declares $2.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.