Blue Chip Partners Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Holding; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Maintained by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 65.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 13,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,277 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 20,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 1.72 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 46,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 171,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 125,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 2.53 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: OMCL IFF NTAP CVS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “CVS Call Options Double in 24 Hours on Aetna-Related Gap – Schaeffers Research” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why CVS Health Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 761,732 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mngmt has 84,253 shares. 90,782 were reported by Paragon Capital Ltd Liability. 313,311 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Vision Management reported 0.9% stake. 30,155 were reported by First Merchants Corporation. 9,955 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. 16,220 are held by Private Tru Com Na. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech holds 282,483 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership accumulated 38,160 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% stake. Beacon Financial holds 1.54% or 174,717 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department stated it has 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 115,912 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management Inc holds 3.36% or 62,144 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Expect the Transformation of Cronos Group to Change CRON Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan owns 29,713 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 5,000 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 254,800 shares. King Wealth reported 11,380 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,361 shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Group owns 6,689 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. London Company Of Virginia, a Virginia-based fund reported 4.48 million shares. Mcf Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Com holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5.11 million shares. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc invested in 13,201 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First Foundation Advsr owns 16,193 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Eagle Advisors Limited owns 25,873 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 465 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co reported 2.21M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 651,645 shares.