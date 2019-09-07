Blue Chip Partners Increases Position in Kimberly Clark (KMB); Bell State Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) by 101.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 43,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 86,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 42,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.09. About 1.31M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING; 22/03/2018 – ? GSK leads race to […]; 18/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – NEW DRUG APPLICATION IS PRIMARILY BASED ON DATA FROM PHASE lll IMPACT STUDY WHICH INCLUDED 378 PATIENTS FROM JAPAN; 24/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 35 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – VIIV HEALTHCARE RECEIVES EU MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA FIRST 2-DRUG REGIMEN, ONCE-DAILY, SINGLE-PILL FOR TREATMENT OF HIV; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – LANDMARK IMPACT STUDY PUBLISHED IN NEJM SHOWS SIGNIFICANT BENEFITS OF TRELEGY ELLIPTA FOR PATIENTS WITH COPD; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 6,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The hedge fund held 81,204 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.06M, up from 74,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 20/04/2018 – Kimberley-Clark looks to begin arbitration against Venezuela; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 3,634 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kwmg Ltd Co accumulated 0.65% or 21,173 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,221 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 1,501 shares. Financial Professionals stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Optimum Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 62,593 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.15% or 470,470 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smith And Howard Wealth Management holds 0.11% or 1,759 shares. Hilltop invested in 8,139 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank stated it has 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 1,993 shares.

