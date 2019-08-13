Blue Chip Partners Increased Hasbro (HAS) Stake by $1.59 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Holding in Stepan Co (SCL) Lowered as Stock Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 18,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The hedge fund held 82,569 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02M, up from 63,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $117.7. About 942,018 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 01/05/2018 – Power Rangers `go, go’ to Hasbro for $522m; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 29/03/2018 – Hasbro and The Autism Project Team Up for ToyBox Tools to Bring the Joy of Play to Children with Developmental Disabilities; 01/05/2018 – The deal comes as Hasbro seeks to reverse its losses following the bankruptcy last year of Toys R Us; 29/05/2018 – WizKids Announces Betrayal at House on the Hill Upgrade Kit; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 7,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 72,619 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 80,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $95.76. About 18,854 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Stepan Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Stepan Company (SCL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Analysts await Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 4.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.11 per share. SCL’s profit will be $26.17 million for 20.64 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Stepan Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) by 116,114 shares to 174,721 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Spire Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 31,359 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 1,620 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 28,849 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.07% or 72,619 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 15,477 shares. D E Shaw And Communication Incorporated has 2,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). United Svcs Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 76,574 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,486 shares. 47,200 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C stated it has 0.11% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 56,687 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 42 shares.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Strong on Buyouts, Input Costs High – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UDR to Swap Interests in JV with MetLife, Lifts ’19 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt invested in 4,032 shares. Morgan Stanley has 236,677 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cordasco Fin Net holds 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 45 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.03% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 44,056 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 230,500 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 28,642 shares or 0% of the stock. 6,435 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Cap Intll holds 0.06% or 1.51M shares. Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 7,053 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Td Asset owns 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 122,581 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 35,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability reported 118 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0.02% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 4,890 shares.