Blue Chip Partners Holding in Altria Group (MO) Increased as Stock Declined; First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Its Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 36.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 46,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 171,827 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 125,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 2.02M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 113.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 20,464 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 9,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.26M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 26/04/2018 – Next-generation Transportation Services Company Selects Zayo; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. International Sarl stated it has 21,500 shares. Arete Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap City Fl owns 5,322 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). M Holding Securities reported 14,412 shares stake. Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bath Savings holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,720 shares. First Interstate Bancorp stated it has 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Virginia-based Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 156,492 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 12,024 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And accumulated 1.14% or 22,443 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited owns 16,341 shares. Wealthquest Corp reported 3,642 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Federated Pa reported 1,070 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited reported 1.2% stake. Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 119,398 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Limited owns 20,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carmignac Gestion has 0.16% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.14% or 20,464 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Company accumulated 0.22% or 105,777 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,392 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Uss Investment Management holds 165,689 shares.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 785 shares to 1,555 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 59,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,435 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.