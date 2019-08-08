Blue Chip Partners Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $1.65 Million; Mai Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Altria Group (MO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 13,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 80,023 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, up from 66,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 5.68M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 134,197 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, up from 122,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 10.73 million shares traded or 41.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,639 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp, New York-based fund reported 13,350 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Commerce invested 0.73% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fairfield Bush And reported 4,906 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Llc stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Millennium Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old Republic Intl Corporation accumulated 1% or 646,750 shares. Chilton Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Company Ct accumulated 0.01% or 7,900 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 7,767 shares. Broderick Brian C reported 3,746 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6.07M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,700 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Field & Main Comml Bank accumulated 4,200 shares. Community Savings Bank Na reported 17,300 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,380 shares to 109,631 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 32,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,294 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,524 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.84% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cullen Cap Limited Liability Com holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 541,720 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt holds 0.26% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Ltd Co holds 1.24% or 75,392 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 78,109 shares. First Business Service invested in 7,915 shares. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 0.24% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 17,692 shares. Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability reported 39,420 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 152,621 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com stated it has 16.39 million shares. Patten Patten Tn has 65,647 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp reported 36,709 shares. Corda Management Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

