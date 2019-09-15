Blue Chip Partners Has Upped By $448,884 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS COMMON SHARES C (TCNAF) Shorts Decreased By 16.67%

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc acquired 4,044 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 115,575 shares with $12.92M value, up from 111,531 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $384.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 29.61% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Protectionism is a “major risk” to the global recovery now underway, says Jacob Frenkel, chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TCNAF) had a decrease of 16.67% in short interest. TCNAF’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 1 days are for TRANSCANNA HOLDINGS INC COMMON SHARES C (OTCMKTS:TCNAF)’s short sellers to cover TCNAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.6181 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TransCanna Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the management of transportation and distribution services to the cannabis industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.16 million. It provides branding, marketing, transportation, and distribution of cannabis related products for state-licensed operators involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis in California. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important TransCanna Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNAF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “TransCanna completes C$10M private placement – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 5.36% above currents $120.23 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00 million.