Blue Chip Partners Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Shares Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position Held by First Republic Investment Management Inc

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc analyzed 1,134 shares as the company's stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $358.32. About 3.15M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500.

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 30.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 177,440 shares as the company's stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 753,858 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, up from 576,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 7.97 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 7,206 shares to 19,102 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 9,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,598 shares, and cut its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zimmer taps BMY vet as CFO – Seeking Alpha" on June 19, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.49% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Birchview Capital Lp accumulated 20,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Avalon reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beacon has 79,230 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Inc has invested 2.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pacific Global Investment Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,840 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.25% stake. M Hldg Securities Inc owns 31,881 shares. Granite Ptnrs Lc reported 32,313 shares. L S Advsr invested in 0.04% or 5,622 shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.36M shares. 1.63M are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv invested in 0% or 771 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha" on June 16, 2019

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 34,605 shares to 77,418 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 13,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.49 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.