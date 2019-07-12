Blue Chip Partners Has Lifted Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; Transunion (TRU) Sellers Decreased By 9.76% Their Shorts

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) stake by 17.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc acquired 41,101 shares as Comcast Corp New (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 272,441 shares with $10.89M value, up from 231,340 last quarter. Comcast Corp New now has $201.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 9.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Story of another media empire; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO BRIAN ROBERTS SPEAKS ON A CALL WITH REPORTERS; 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Transunion (NYSE:TRU) had a decrease of 9.76% in short interest. TRU’s SI was 2.38 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.76% from 2.63M shares previously. With 2.11 million avg volume, 1 days are for Transunion (NYSE:TRU)’s short sellers to cover TRU’s short positions. The SI to Transunion’s float is 1.36%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $75.34. About 760,559 shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has declined 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Net $73.1M; 20/04/2018 – GTCR Announces Sale of Callcredit to TransUnion; 16/05/2018 – Percentage of Consumers Shopping for Personal Auto Insurance Reaches Four-Year Low; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $154M at March 31; 05/03/2018 – Patient Payment Responsibility Increases 11% in 2017; 20/04/2018 – GTCR REPORTS SALE OF CALLCREDIT TO TRANSUNION; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TransUnion; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – TRANSUNION AGREED TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT FOR £1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.37 TO $2.41; 22/04/2018 – DJ TransUnion, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRU)

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential reported 8.77M shares. Farmers Bancorp invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Portland Advsr Llc accumulated 0.08% or 5,464 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 6.00M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 29,504 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% or 561,511 shares in its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Mgmt Fl owns 3.20 million shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 26,672 shares. Private Mngmt stated it has 372,707 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,341 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 2.45% or 353,819 shares. Putnam Limited Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Diker Mngmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 8,558 shares. Private Company Na holds 0.38% or 45,647 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Murdock Daniel C. also sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21M.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $14.23 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 52.17 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

