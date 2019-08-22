Blue Chip Partners Has Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $978,160 as Shares Declined; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $480,648

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.89. About 2.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tishman Speyer Inks Deal With Pfizer and Wins $1.8 Billion Construction Loan; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: Burglars made off with Viagra in pharmacy heist; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 12,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 123,501 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 111,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 1.69M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 15/05/2018 – Rocks Springs Adds AbbVie, Exits Cigna, Cuts PRA Health: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested in 20,346 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 80,805 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 9.22 million were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Meeder Asset Management owns 322,934 shares. D L Carlson Invest Gru Incorporated owns 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 11,518 shares. Community Services Group Limited Liability holds 3.19% or 220,740 shares. Moreover, Huntington Bancorporation has 0.96% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.37M shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt invested in 8,245 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 16,500 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb invested 2.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marco Invest Management Limited Co invested in 127,631 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.24% or 110,682 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Limited Co accumulated 0.64% or 12,902 shares.

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr(R) S&P Midcap 400 Etf (MDY) by 1,793 shares to 33,090 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Utilities Etf (VPU) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,409 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million. Shares for $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 8,366 shares. Nadler Fin Grp Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 10,083 shares. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Peoples Fincl invested in 21,655 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 34,262 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Llc invested in 6,606 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. 186,770 are owned by Blackhill Capital. Fort Washington Investment Oh reported 75,925 shares stake. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak accumulated 12,216 shares or 1.23% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 125,442 shares. Lsv Asset holds 6.42M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 0.53% or 16,826 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Global Ltd Liability has 4,737 shares. 4,051 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Schaeffers Research” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why AbbVie Wants Allergan; How That Changes It As A Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.