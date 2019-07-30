Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $432,054 as Share Value Declined; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $1.09 Million as Share Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 10/04/2018 – BOEING: PURCHASE VALUED AT $1.7B AT LIST PRICES; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Joins Saab in Race for World’s Biggest Fighter Jet Deal

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 16,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.03M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 1.76M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Assetmark reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,155 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr has 39,871 shares. 3.61M were reported by Ci Investments Inc. Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,708 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 413,433 shares stake. Kensico Capital Management Corp reported 11.55 million shares or 15.53% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.15% or 253,003 shares. 17,843 are held by Mariner. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Com has 0.25% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Incorporated holds 0.42% or 7,297 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates – Live Trading News” on July 18, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Boeing Sets Aside $100M For 737 Max Crash Victims – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,227 shares to 123,501 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Lc accumulated 0.05% or 2,535 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company owns 19,796 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.08% or 30,345 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corp New York invested in 27,236 shares or 4.84% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 662,146 shares. Butensky And Cohen Fincl Security reported 1.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 698,339 shares. Advisory Service owns 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,466 shares. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 3,841 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1,180 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 255,125 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware owns 5,130 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 2.11% or 14,588 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Campbell Communication Invest Adviser Limited Co has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).