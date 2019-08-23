Blue Chip Partners Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position by $432,054 as Valuation Declined; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $22.69 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $355.24. About 9.49 million shares traded or 119.90% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ but they don’t exist; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 210,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.99M, up from 170,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $13.96 during the last trading session, reaching $486.31. About 359,105 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,214 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% or 521 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,125 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp accumulated 1,159 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 0.08% or 935,430 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 30,901 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 53,311 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Co invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Investments invested in 0.2% or 4,687 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.33% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 71,968 shares. Scott Selber has invested 1.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hills National Bank Tru owns 558 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 42,443 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 286,300 shares to 361,300 shares, valued at $45.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Med Group N V (Call) by 4.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 36.85 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

