Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Stock Value Rose; Steelcase (SCS) Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 52.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 73,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 66,896 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 140,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.55. About 393,027 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 – MAMAVA COLLABORATES WITH STEELCASE TO LAUNCH “MAMAVA MINI,” IDE; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 15,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 64,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 1.44M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Valley National Advisers Inc has 0.26% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 11,156 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 0.06% or 76,569 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 36,110 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 10,831 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn holds 103,033 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 476,163 shares. Art Advsrs Lc invested in 8,189 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.14% or 7,490 shares. Wasatch has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cypress Capital Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 12,765 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, a Japan-based fund reported 19,208 shares. Bartlett Co Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,258 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pnc Fincl Grp reported 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.19% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 126,020 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 168,672 shares. M&T Savings Bank holds 0% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 999 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0% or 1.31 million shares. 342,786 are owned by Hightower Advisors Limited Company. State Street Corporation stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bridgeway Management holds 0.09% or 476,600 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). 200 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Matarin Cap Llc accumulated 721,333 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 131,365 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.