Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; New South Capital Management Position in Flowserve (FLS) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 17.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 41,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 272,441 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89 million, up from 231,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 5.81M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Video Replacement Rate, a key cable ratio, weakens through Q3 2017; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 18/04/2018 – NBC News PR: Sunday @DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Bela and Martha Karolyi Break Their Silence with @SavannahGuthrie in “Silent No; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 21/05/2018 – U.K. MINDED NOT TO ISSUE EIN ON COMCAST BID FOR SKY; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.19/SHR; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 60,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 405,381 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, down from 465,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.8. About 954,952 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 EPS 95c-EPS $1.15; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 0.27% or 93,901 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd owns 41,437 shares. Illinois-based North Star Mgmt Corp has invested 0.28% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.2% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bb&T Corporation accumulated 566,667 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 0.12% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Riggs Asset Managment owns 2,806 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc holds 4.68 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 6,366 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc owns 0.2% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 25,998 shares. Synovus Fincl accumulated 143,897 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Whittier Trust Co, California-based fund reported 325,461 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability owns 5.05M shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Comcast’s Doing Just Fine, Thank You – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCS.A)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DXPE or FLS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flowserve (FLS) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation and Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are These 2 Dividend Streaks About to End? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Gam Ag owns 35,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 85,027 shares. Whittier Tru Co holds 111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock Corporation invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, First Tru LP has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Hilltop accumulated 5,161 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 4,679 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 1.46 million shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Monarch Capital reported 80,620 shares. Boys Arnold invested 0.04% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Sun Life Fincl holds 223 shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,614 shares to 5.89M shares, valued at $105.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 9,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).