Blue Chip Partners Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $444,885; As General Mills (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, St Germain D J Co Has Lowered Its Stake

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 5.85M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 9,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 307,565 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 316,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 745,064 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 09/05/2018 – NESTLE INDIA -APPROVED PROPOSAL FOR ADDING NESTLÉ BREAKFAST CEREALS FROM CEREAL PARTNERS WORLDWIDE (CPW) TO ITS EXISTING PORTFOLIO THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,572 shares to 152,861 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 14,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 314,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 136,858 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation, New Hampshire-based fund reported 7,885 shares. First Commercial Bank reported 11,229 shares. 16,446 were reported by Albion Financial Group Inc Ut. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 218,799 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 1.14M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.07 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barry Invest Advsr Limited Co owns 153,546 shares. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 6,224 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 787,361 shares. Bragg Financial has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5.30M shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2,083 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 54,764 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy or Sell Kraft Heinz Right Now? – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kraft Heinz and General Mills: Not Looking Tasty – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 88,254 are owned by Leavell. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc stated it has 45,518 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar owns 400,629 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 1.19% or 42,646 shares. Thomas White owns 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,767 shares. 74,075 are held by Athena Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Farmers Trust has 2.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc reported 340,381 shares. Founders Cap Ltd Liability owns 138,964 shares for 6.61% of their portfolio. Cacti Asset Llc invested in 0.45% or 43,250 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13.56 million shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. 265,891 are owned by Tower Bridge Advisors. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.57% or 22,082 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated invested in 1.52% or 147,135 shares. Stephens Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,561 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Extends AccountGuard Access Across Europe – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GitHub buys Semmle for Actions – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,480 shares to 159,389 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).