Blue Chip Partners Decreased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Holding by $7.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 3,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 131,554 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.62M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 63,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 69,238 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 132,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88M shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – SCOUT24 AG G24n.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42 EUROS FROM 40 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 957 shares to 29,324 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,991 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Mgmt holds 4.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 288,245 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt, New Mexico-based fund reported 16,747 shares. 50,481 are held by Condor Capital Mgmt. Barton Invest Mngmt owns 28,127 shares. Albion Fin Grp Inc Ut owns 158,723 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Trust Investment Advisors stated it has 6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Partner Investment Mgmt LP has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Invest Management LP stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 9,678 were reported by Arbor Invest Advsrs Ltd. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 88,282 shares or 6.14% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,141 shares. Highstreet Asset Management owns 138,944 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Rockland Co holds 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 161,705 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.