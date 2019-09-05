Blue Chip Partners Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $432,054 as Share Price Declined; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Maintains Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 39.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 3,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.87. About 6.93M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Net Interest Income $13.5B; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beese Fulmer Management holds 2.73% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 36,327 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 73,280 shares. Amer Mgmt Co holds 0.09% or 850 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt owns 15,980 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. 578,024 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Tru Of Vermont invested in 18,779 shares or 0.62% of the stock. M Holdings Inc stated it has 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Pa holds 1.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,999 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs holds 0.84% or 4,512 shares in its portfolio. First National Trust has 0.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,865 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1.24M shares. Sonata Cap Grp Inc Inc has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markston stated it has 4.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.1% or 15,493 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,183 shares to 28,367 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.