Blue Chip Partners Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position By $363,812; Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 25,049 shares as Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 409,666 shares with $16.61M value, down from 434,715 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp now has $24.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 167,147 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 13.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 29,552 shares with $2.27M value, down from 34,339 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $300.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 479,774 shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 18/04/2018 – Sonatrach says Exxon Mobil considering investment in Algeria; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $255.97 million for 23.50 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 69,813 shares to 913,330 valued at $56.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 91,177 shares and now owns 93,838 shares. Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 17.27% above currents $71.1 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform”. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

