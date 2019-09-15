Blue Chip Partners Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $363,812 as Valuation Declined; As Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Value Declined, P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Its Position

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $323.52. About 131,184 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.05 million for 130.45 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Llp stated it has 2,570 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 25,565 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) or 1,774 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 13,700 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc accumulated 4,815 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 51,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Co invested 0.61% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 1,801 are owned by Alps Advisors Inc. Us Savings Bank De reported 185 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Company reported 1,444 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gru One Trading LP invested in 0% or 517 shares. American Century Cos owns 12,183 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 30,000 shares. 32 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Llc. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Platinex Makes Final Option Payment in Connection With Shining Tree Property – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LendingTree (TREE) Acquires QuoteWizard.com for $370.2M – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy, Campbell Soup, Costco, Dell, Dollar Tree and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,570 shares to 54,549 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 7,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Associates Ltd Llc has 257,865 shares. Cadinha & Communications Limited Liability reported 21,517 shares. Meridian Company holds 0.31% or 8,986 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Resource Management accumulated 7.14% or 456,216 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blair William Il holds 528,006 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 2.94 million were reported by Korea Invest. Osborne Partners Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 38,701 shares. 38,385 were reported by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corp holds 36,371 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insurance Communications reported 1.50 million shares. Brick Kyle Associate has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 559,554 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,886 shares. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 291,131 shares.