Blue Chip Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT); East Coast Asset Management Raised Stake in American Tower New (AMT) by $494,076 as Shares Rose

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31 million shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 12.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The hedge fund held 28,367 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52 million, up from 25,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 701,065 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Effective Income Tax Rate 14.9%; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 02/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $211.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 24/04/2018 – LMT SEES CASH GENERATION HEAVILY WEIGHTED TO THE FOURTH QTR; 31/03/2018 – German Tornado jet may be unsuitable for NATO missions – report; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crash of U.S. military plane in Georgia kills all nine on board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Financial holds 0% or 22 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,000 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.21% or 131,180 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 2,200 shares. Blair William Communication Il stated it has 558,141 shares. Miller Howard Investments New York holds 8,991 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 1,182 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 0.53% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 31,415 shares. Westpac Bk invested in 242,236 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,035 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.7% or 638,882 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.03% or 2,318 shares. Seabridge Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tompkins reported 380 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is Rolling Over – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income’s Moat Gets Wider And Wider – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welltower Boosts Position With Growth In New Sectors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lockheed inks $2.4B deal to provide F-35 spares to U.S., foreign customers – Washington Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Invest Management Llp has 86,006 shares. Cibc Mkts stated it has 83,188 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,093 shares. 15,800 were reported by Northeast Mngmt. 35,071 are held by Mason Street Advsr Lc. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd holds 0.29% or 24,433 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dodge And Cox holds 0% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 875 shares. Accredited Investors owns 887 shares. Ohio-based Bowling Port Management has invested 0.47% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).