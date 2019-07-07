Blue Chip Partners Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Regions Financial (RF) SI Decreased By 7.51%

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 19.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Chip Partners Inc acquired 13,716 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 84,979 shares with $9.50 million value, up from 71,263 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $88.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2019 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.1% from 1.9%; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) had a decrease of 7.51% in short interest. RF’s SI was 14.52M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.51% from 15.70 million shares previously. With 12.43 million avg volume, 1 days are for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s short sellers to cover RF’s short positions. The SI to Regions Financial Corporation’s float is 1.42%. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 6.86 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 18/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 31 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.46%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Comml Bank invested in 1.41% or 47,235 shares. Bollard Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Century invested in 1.59M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il has 0.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,822 shares. 18,210 are owned by Csat Investment Advisory L P. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 0.11% or 28,307 shares. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New York-based Matrix Asset Inc Ny has invested 1.68% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 2.92% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 0.23% or 33,857 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,714 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.3% or 5,568 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Res stated it has 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 13. Credit Suisse maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando. Another trade for 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M was sold by Peretz Richard N..

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.41 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 9.78 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold Regions Financial Corporation shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 109,324 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 60,900 shares. Lynch Assocs In has 0.11% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Cambridge Investment Rech reported 28,152 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 0.03% or 193,056 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 19,149 were reported by Old Comml Bank In. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 397,914 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Blackrock Inc reported 0.05% stake. Dupont Capital Management Corporation invested in 0.13% or 392,349 shares. 741,587 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 12,423 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, Washington-based fund reported 4,905 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Regions Financial had 16 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 9. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Wedbush. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regions Financial Corporation (RF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp acquisition of Regions would be `compelling’ – Raymond James – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Regions Financial releases 2018 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Bank to acquire Birmingham-based financial firm – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: June 07, 2019.