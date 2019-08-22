Blue Chip Partners Boosted Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Cibc World Markets Has Lifted Its Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK) Holding by $1.21 Million

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 8,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 215,910 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 207,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 3.46 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 8,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 35,277 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 26,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $139.32. About 262,222 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.66% or 66,421 shares in its portfolio. Asset One has 0.65% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2.03M shares. Natl Asset Management reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Staley Advisers Inc reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mai Mgmt holds 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 208,937 shares. Burney Co stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 272,551 are held by Destination Wealth Management. Bonness Inc stated it has 36,887 shares. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd has 1.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North Point Managers Oh invested in 7,000 shares. Brave Asset Management owns 14,624 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 3.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 122,642 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 121,073 shares. Horrell Management Inc holds 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 31,167 shares. State Street holds 0.74% or 161.47M shares.

