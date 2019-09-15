Blue Chip Partners Boosted Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $378,224 as Stock Price Declined; Adams Asset Advisors Lowered Cbl & Associates (CBL) Position by $875,603; Market Value Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cbl & Associates (CBL) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 875,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 910,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $946,000, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Associates for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 13.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 3.56M shares traded or 49.04% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – CBL Properties Year-to-Date Sales off to Strong Start and Exceed National Average; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 134,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44 million, up from 130,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $78.52. About 3.22M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 15,849 shares to 102,703 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 107.10 million shares or 17.91% less from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 64,700 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). 95 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Moreover, Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Ameriprise Finance holds 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) or 944,340 shares. 330,257 are held by Sg Americas Secs Lc. California Public Employees Retirement reported 257,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 27,324 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 252,557 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw stated it has 191,574 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 1,147 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc accumulated 2,291 shares.

Analysts await CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CBL’s profit will be $57.25 million for 0.91 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CBL, GME, SATS, and ZS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WhirlyBall prepares for fall opening in Brookfield: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CBL: A Look At The Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Oak Park Mall will debut LA fashion brandâ€™s pop-up concept – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CBL & Associates Properties leads financial gainers, Banc of California and Leju Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 76% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Needs Clarification – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,765 shares to 48,653 shares, valued at $2.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset invested in 0.45% or 325,854 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mechanics National Bank Trust Department holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 25,722 shares. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 4,863 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 945 shares. Beech Hill stated it has 9,500 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 307 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 64,016 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 70,348 shares. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Llc holds 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 9,093 shares. Sasco Cap Ct owns 418,337 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Sky Invest Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 19,653 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 90 shares. Aldebaran Financial has 1.47% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6.71 million shares.