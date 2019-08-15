Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.26 N/A -3.12 0.00 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 92 1.70 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 highlights Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.7. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 84.5% respectively. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.