Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCO), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 8 -3.48 8.34M -3.12 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 25 0.00 66.10M 1.77 13.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 105,303,030.30% -25.9% -17.1% National General Holdings Corp. 264,505,802.32% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 13.3% respectively. Insiders owned 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% National General Holdings Corp. -0.24% 0.16% 5.02% 19.77% -2.04% 23.15%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

National General Holdings Corp. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.