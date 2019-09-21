Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.94 N/A -3.12 0.00 Markel Corporation 1,074 2.00 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 highlights Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Markel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Markel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Markel Corporation’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Markel Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than Markel Corporation.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.