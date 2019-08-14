Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.27 N/A -3.12 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 141 1.24 N/A 10.02 14.63

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. From a competition point of view, The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus target price is $147, while its potential downside is -0.82%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 83.1% respectively. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 5%. Competitively, 0.3% are The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.