Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|7
|2.27
|N/A
|-3.12
|0.00
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|141
|1.24
|N/A
|10.02
|14.63
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|-25.9%
|-17.1%
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.2%
|2.5%
Volatility & Risk
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. From a competition point of view, The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus target price is $147, while its potential downside is -0.82%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and The Travelers Companies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 83.1% respectively. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 5%. Competitively, 0.3% are The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.
|20.51%
|22.9%
|6.06%
|22.9%
|-25.81%
|46.36%
|The Travelers Companies Inc.
|-1.5%
|-3.17%
|2.47%
|16.48%
|11.84%
|22.44%
For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than The Travelers Companies Inc.
Summary
The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
