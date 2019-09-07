Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Comparison side by side

Both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.43 N/A -3.12 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 22 3.22 N/A 3.04 7.50

Demonstrates Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Radian Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Radian Group Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Radian Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Radian Group Inc.’s potential upside is 19.89% and its average target price is $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Radian Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 97.3% respectively. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Radian Group Inc. -4.76% -3.27% -3.8% 20.13% 20.7% 39.36%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radian Group Inc.

Summary

Radian Group Inc. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.