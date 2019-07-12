Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) Comparing side by side

Both Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.71 N/A -3.12 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 39 2.23 N/A 1.24 31.02

Table 1 highlights Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% ProAssurance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. ProAssurance Corporation has a 0.64 beta and it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and ProAssurance Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 ProAssurance Corporation 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, ProAssurance Corporation’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential downside is -1.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.1% of ProAssurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 38.15%. Competitively, 2% are ProAssurance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09% ProAssurance Corporation -1.71% 9.58% -11.65% -11.49% -4.31% -5%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend while ProAssurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ProAssurance Corporation beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. ProAssurance Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.