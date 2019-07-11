Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Comparison side by side

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.67 N/A -3.12 0.00 Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 2 1.35 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a -0.18 beta and it is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.2% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares and 39.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 38.15% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.7% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. -3.87% 2.27% 2.27% 3.3% -36.19% 31.09% Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 15.13% 9.16% 20.18% 5.38% -32.26% -4.53%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has 31.09% stronger performance while Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has -4.53% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.