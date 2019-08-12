Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Comparing side by side

Since Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 2.26 N/A -3.12 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 43 1.67 N/A 2.33 20.49

Table 1 highlights Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has a beta of 0.7 and its 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

James River Group Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $38.33 consensus target price and a -20.20% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares and 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was more bullish than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

James River Group Holdings Ltd. beats Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.