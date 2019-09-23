Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (BCRH) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) Comparison side by side

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) and Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 7 1.95 N/A -3.12 0.00 Alleghany Corporation 685 1.41 N/A 20.61 33.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Alleghany Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -25.9% -17.1% Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alleghany Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Alleghany Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alleghany Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Alleghany Corporation is $800, which is potential 2.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. and Alleghany Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 84.2%. Insiders held roughly 5% of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Alleghany Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. 20.51% 22.9% 6.06% 22.9% -25.81% 46.36% Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01%

For the past year Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Alleghany Corporation

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.