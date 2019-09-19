Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Stock Price Rose While Donald Smith & Company Lowered Its Stake; Green Street Investors Position in Sun Cmntys (SUI) Trimmed by $3.05 Million as Share Value Rose

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 40,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $147.77. About 822,119 shares traded or 59.34% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 79,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 820,687 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, down from 900,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Blue Capital Reinsurance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 21,430 shares traded. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) has declined 25.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRH News: 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 1.00 EURO PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – SEES TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – AGREES TO ACQUIRE 100% OF KNAUER HOLDING GMBH & CO. KG AND ITS GENERAL PARTNER, KNAUER HOLDING VERWALTUNGS-GMBH; 09/03/2018 Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 10 Days; 20/04/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE – TAKES OVER PACKAGING SPECIALIST KNAUER-UNIPLAST; 26/03/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – Blue Capital Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 19 Days; 18/05/2018 – BLUE CAP AG B7EG.DE FY CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE 47% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO € 141.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Blue Capital Reinsurance 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Staude Capital: Calls for Orderly Windup of Blue Capital Alternative Income Fund

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pyxus International by 60,179 shares to 659,465 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air France (AFLYY) by 73,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (NYSE:KEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold BCRH shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 6.69 million shares or 125.94% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% or 15,363 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 23,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). New York-based Millennium Management Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Donald Smith & Com Inc holds 820,687 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 233,300 shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj stated it has 0.97% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:BCRH) or 23,512 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0% or 15,035 shares. Marathon Mngmt has 11,750 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,939 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Co accumulated 283,415 shares. 629,438 were reported by Baillie Gifford. Vanguard Incorporated owns 133,708 shares.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23 after the close. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75M for 26.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,007 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech stated it has 3,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 9,103 shares. 239,000 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 170,530 are held by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Sg Mgmt Lc reported 15,758 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Invesco Ltd reported 1.60 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 3,975 are held by Nordea Inv Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 900 shares.