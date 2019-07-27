Blue Bird (HCAC) Shares Were Volatile While Osterweis Capital Management Decreased by $782,880 Its Holding; Masco (MAS) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 93,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,567 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455,000, down from 104,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 3.61 million shares traded or 9.60% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 48,930 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.45M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.95 million market cap company. It closed at $9.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares to 523,545 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn).

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III (HCAC) Announces Agreement to Acquire NRC Group Holdings – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Completes $175 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 28, 2015, Nasdaq.com published: “SPAC Hennessy Capital Acquisition III prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on June 22, 2017. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liolios 7th Annual Gateway Conference to Showcase 100 Leading Companies at the Four Seasons San Francisco September 5-6, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PRO Weekly Digest: Investing In SPACs With Dane Capital Management – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 21, 2017.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,577 shares to 21,860 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial reported 0% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 0.66% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Meeder Asset reported 25,794 shares stake. Omers Administration Corp owns 0.07% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 145,700 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 162 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 327,599 shares. Moreover, Godshalk Welsh has 0.31% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,300 shares. Conning reported 6,431 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 37,627 are owned by First Republic Management. Fragasso Gru invested in 0.72% or 85,607 shares. Penn Cap holds 0.13% or 11,984 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop holds 7,388 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 553,222 shares. Clean Yield Gp invested in 1,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2019 Second Quarter – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.