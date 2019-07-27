Blue Bird (HCAC) Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Upped Its Stake; Badger Meter Com (BMI) Stock Declined While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted by $355,960 Its Stake

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.95M market cap company. It closed at $9.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 66.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,472 shares as the company's stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,244 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.36. About 103,481 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. Commences Offer to Exchange Common Stock for Up to 5750000 of Its Outstanding Warrants – GlobeNewswire" on January 07, 2015, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Completion of $300150000 Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option – GlobeNewswire" published on March 05, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 478 shares. 53,929 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 24,750 shares. Eam Invsts Lc holds 0.38% or 27,528 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 17,322 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Park Natl Oh has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 4,712 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 4.33 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.02% or 7,329 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 215,930 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL).