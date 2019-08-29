Blue Bird (HCAC) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Raised Its Position by $788,000; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder New England Investment & Retirement Group Lowered Holding by $506,692

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 63.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 49,250 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 127,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 77,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1,016 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 45.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc analyzed 8,588 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,226 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $605,000, down from 18,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $239.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 8.28M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Daseke: Loading Up For A Promising Second Half – Seeking Alpha" on August 29, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Daseke, Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Merger Transaction – Business Wire" published on February 27, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: "SPAC Hennessy Capital Acquisition III prices IPO at $10 – Nasdaq" on June 22, 2017.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 20,950 shares to 54,400 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Cap Mgmt holds 0.18% or 9,801 shares in its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 235,808 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,603 shares. Fragasso Grp accumulated 62,021 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Miller Inv LP holds 38,965 shares. Quantum Capital Management holds 21,680 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Oh reported 14,460 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 434,510 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Northstar Advsr Ltd Llc has 1.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Management holds 1.65% or 66,936 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.37% or 99,786 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 39,633 shares. Jp Marvel Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 10,731 shares.