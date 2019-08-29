Blue Bird (HCAC) Holding Increased by Spitfire Capital Llc; Resmed (RMD) Holder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 1,000 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 82.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 114,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 138,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 218,455 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 29/05/2018 – ResMed To Acquire HEALTHCAREfirst, A Cloud-based Software And Services Provider For Home Health And Hospice Agencies; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 07/03/2018 ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/07/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED 3Q ADJ. EPS $0.92, EST. $0.84; 29/05/2018 – ResMed: Transaction Will Not Be Material to ResMed’s Consolidated Fincl Results; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – RESMED SAYS ON APRIL 17, 2018 (‘CLOSING DATE’), CO ENTERED CERTAIN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF CLOSING DATE – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5,300 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 68,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $123.56M for 40.22 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 63,371 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 14,975 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0.02% invested in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). The Ohio-based Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Sei Invests Communication stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Tru Advsrs holds 9,175 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Telos Mngmt reported 26,021 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 49,572 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 34,371 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Bank Of Montreal Can owns 159,911 shares. British Columbia Management Corp invested in 0.04% or 41,207 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 99,442 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

