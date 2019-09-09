Blue Bird (HCAC) Holder Spitfire Capital Increased Holding by $744,624; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Cut Stake by $938,630

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 17,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 541,652 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.24 million, down from 559,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 107,648 shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC); 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 18/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Quidel, Eros International, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, United Dominion Realty Trus

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 4,657 shares to 95,633 shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 13,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).