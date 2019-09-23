Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Comparison side by side

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) compete with each other in the Auto Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird Corporation 18 0.51 N/A 1.08 19.20 Toyota Motor Corporation 125 0.00 N/A 11.85 10.89

In table 1 we can see Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Toyota Motor Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Bird Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Blue Bird Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird Corporation 0.00% -55.6% 10.7% Toyota Motor Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Blue Bird Corporation is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.91. In other hand, Toyota Motor Corporation has beta of 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Blue Bird Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Toyota Motor Corporation is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Toyota Motor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Blue Bird Corporation’s upside potential is 18.62% at a $23 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Blue Bird Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99% and 0.8%. Blue Bird Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Toyota Motor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Blue Bird Corporation -0.81% 4.7% 19.42% 6.42% -8.32% 13.91% Toyota Motor Corporation -2.97% 2.59% 4.99% 4.88% -4.39% 11.17%

For the past year Blue Bird Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Toyota Motor Corporation.

Summary

Blue Bird Corporation beats Toyota Motor Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.