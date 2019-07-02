Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped Position in General American Investors (GAM) as Stock Price Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Holds Stake in Manulife Fincl (MFC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 40,303 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (MFC) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 776,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.62M, up from 7.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Fincl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 2.02 million shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 9.71% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 23/03/2018 – Manulife’s Frances Donald on a Trade War’s Impact on Business Confidence (Video); 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 11/04/2018 – Manulife reports embedded value of $49.2 billion at the end of 2017 and releases 4Q17 supplemental disclosures updated for 2018 reporting segment changes; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 24/04/2018 – Manulife’s Megan Greene Is Not Worried About a 3% U.S. 10-Year Yield (Video); 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Group Inc holds 2,158 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 24 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 8,818 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 2,149 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 1607 Prns Lc has invested 1.18% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Zuckerman Invest Group Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 15,510 shares. Columbia Asset reported 79,389 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 32,313 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Bulldog Ltd holds 4.3% or 290,602 shares in its portfolio. 2,500 were reported by Bank Of Montreal Can. Shaker Financial Services Lc stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 7,621 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 7,571 shares to 52,110 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 86,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20.29M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).