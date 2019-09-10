Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped General American Investors (GAM) Stake; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Has 1.77 Sentiment

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased General American Investors (GAM) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc acquired 15,124 shares as General American Investors (GAM)’s stock 0.00%. The Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 711,838 shares with $23.71 million value, up from 696,714 last quarter. General American Investors now has $883.23M valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 29,124 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 55 active investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 31 trimmed and sold holdings in Liquidity Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.55 million shares, up from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liquidity Services Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 23 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 9.03% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. for 481,257 shares. Harvey Partners Llc owns 272,500 shares or 3.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Staley Capital Advisers Inc has 1.47% invested in the company for 2.57 million shares. The New York-based Harber Asset Management Llc has invested 1.4% in the stock. Eam Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 211,983 shares.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $255.08 million. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable firms to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables firms to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the gas and oil, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for firms in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables firms to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides clients a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

