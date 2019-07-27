Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Valuation Declined, Swiss National Bank Decreased Holding by $2.38 Million

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 55,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.62 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.40 million, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley has invested 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aristotle Capital Management Lc reported 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hayek Kallen Mgmt reported 16,939 shares stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 14,667 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe). 8,230 were reported by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd reported 877,480 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 286,157 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 80,769 shares stake. Private Wealth Advsr Inc owns 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,257 shares. Palisade Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 22,920 were accumulated by Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn. Captrust Financial has 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11,100 shares to 457,100 shares, valued at $26.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).