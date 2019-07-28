Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped General American Investors (GAM) Holding by $499,092; Northrock Partners Has Raised Its Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stake by $642,900

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 56,545 shares traded or 60.74% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 1.05 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,666 shares to 34,844 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Monarch Prns Asset Management Lc reported 361,996 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0.01% or 43,660 shares. 4,660 were accumulated by Macroview Inv Mgmt Lc. Missouri-based Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 1492 Cap Lc holds 0.21% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 9,485 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 38,711 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr owns 78,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob reported 43,074 shares. Invsts reported 433,758 shares. Brigade Ltd Partnership owns 577,500 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I owns 1.76 million shares or 6.19% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 79,571 shares. California-based Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

