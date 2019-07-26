Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Tri Continental (TY) Stake by $484,328 as Stock Price Rose; Energy Income Partners Decreased Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $1.38 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.20M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 466,112 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 20,206 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 942,585 shares to 4.99M shares, valued at $124.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80M for 14.05 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) by 15,124 shares to 711,838 shares, valued at $23.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

