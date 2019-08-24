Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Tri Continental (TY) Holding by $484,328 as Share Price Were Volatile; Exelon (EXC) Holder Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Stake

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 52,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 227,089 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Exelon at Group Dinner Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ComEd Electric Transmission Rates to Decrease in June; 15/05/2018 – Exelon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 32,667 shares to 20,143 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Roan Res Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors owns 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.71 million shares. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.33% or 11,765 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 989,692 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Advsrs owns 0.56% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 322,000 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware invested in 0.12% or 14,732 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0% or 165 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 269,352 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser holds 4,378 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 34,892 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability reported 16 shares stake. Baltimore holds 8,511 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 138,347 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.26% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.09M shares. Mitchell, Kansas-based fund reported 22,534 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Group Ltd Liability Co reported 1,507 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 13,743 shares. Hightower Ltd Company invested in 0% or 25,686 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,737 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 100 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Oppenheimer & Communication accumulated 0.01% or 8,054 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 1,468 shares. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Ancora Advisors Ltd has 47,733 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wesbanco National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).