Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Position in Tri Continental (TY) as Valuation Were Volatile; As Mckesson (MCK) Stock Value Rose, Krensavage Asset Management Has Upped Stake

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 50,525 shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 1.33 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $12.50 TO $12.80

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated New York accumulated 3,753 shares. Regions Corporation accumulated 4,654 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cwm Ltd Company reported 935 shares stake. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.9% stake. 240,417 were reported by Morgan Stanley. St James Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 11,205 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability accumulated 39,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dubuque State Bank And Trust owns 287,538 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 87,464 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service reported 396,331 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 100 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).